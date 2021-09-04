South Africa

Western Cape police seize abalone worth R2.4m after car chase

04 September 2021 - 10:15
A driver transporting abalone abandoned his vehicle after he landed in a ditch during a police chase in the Overberg.
Western Cape police seized abalone worth R2.4m this week.

Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police officers responded to a tipoff on Thursday evening.

“Police members of the Overberg cluster were busy with crime prevention when they received information about a vehicle travelling from Buffeljags, in the direction of Stanford,” said Swartbooi.

“The members immediately operationalised their strategy and patrolled the route. When the driver of the suspicious vehicle transporting the load became aware of the presence of the police members, he tried to flee and evade an arrest.

“Eventually he lost control, which resulted in the vehicle ending up in a ditch next to the road. The suspect fled the scene on foot. A total of 6,123 units of abalone were confiscated.”

Swartbooi said police were still searching for the suspect.

