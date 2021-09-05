Mpumalanga school pupils aged 18 and over to get Covid-19 vaccinations

The Mpumalanga education department will from Monday take Covid-19 vaccinations into schools.

The department announced that it would be facilitating the administration of Covid-19 jabs to pupils who are 18 years and older.

The drive will take place from September 6 to 10.

“All learners 18 years and above will be vaccinated in their respective schools to ensure that teaching and learning is not disrupted,” said the office of education MEC Bonakele Majuba.