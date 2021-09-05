Phumzile Van Damme launches misinformation project - here's how she will clamp down on fake news

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has launched her anti-misinformation project with partners, including Right2Know and Code For Africa.

Launching the project on Twitter, Van Damme said it will tackle the spread of misinformation on social media platforms before and during the local government elections. Each of the six partners, including herself, will work on the project independently and collaborate on a voluntary basis, she said.

On Wednesday, Van Damme said the project will be split into three parts, which will focus on exposing the abuse of human rights by spreading misinformation, studying the behavioural science behind the believability of such messaging, and monitoring misinformation from political parties and the government.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Van Damme said the first phase of the project will focus on educating the public on what disinformation and misinformation is and how to identify these.

“We think it is important to detail what disinformation is because there is a lot of confusion out there about what constitutes that.

“The broad term of fake news is used whereas it relates specifically to publications, broadcast and print that publish inaccurate information. This does not relate to disinformation, which relates to information that is deliberately published to mislead,” said Van Damme.