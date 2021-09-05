South Africa

Princess Charlene of Monaco leaves hospital after treatment for infection: palace

05 September 2021 - 14:30 By Dominique Vidalon and Elizabeth Pineau
Princess Charlene of Monaco comforts a dehorned rhino. File photo.
Image: Christian Sperka/Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation

Princess Charlene of Monaco has left hospital in SA after treatment for an ear, nose and throat infection, a spokesperson for the principality's palace said on Saturday.

The princess was admitted to hospital on Wednesday after fainting due to complications from the condition, which was however not a cause for concern, the palace had said in an statement on Friday.

The princess, who swam for SA at the 2000 Olympic Games, married Monaco's ruler Prince Albert in 2011 in a lavish ceremony in the principality, a playground of the rich known for its Grand Prix car race and 19th century casino.

The prince is the son of the late Prince Rainier III and actress Grace Kelly, who gave up a Hollywood career to become Princess Grace. She died after a car crash in 1982.

Reuters

