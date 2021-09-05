South Africa

Underage pregnancy crisis: 14,176 girls aged 10 to 14 fall pregnant in four years

05 September 2021 - 10:16 By TimesLIVE
Parliament’s portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities has condemned the impregnation of young girls and teenagers.
Parliament’s portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities has condemned the impregnation of young girls and teenagers.
Image: 123RF/norgal

More than 14,000 girls between the age of 10 and 14 have fallen pregnant over the past four years in SA.

Dr Manala Makua, chief director of women’s, maternal and reproductive health in the national health department, revealed the shocking numbers this week, City Press reported on Sunday.

The 14,176 girls who fell pregnant between April 2017 and March 2021 were technically raped as the age of consent in SA for boys and girls is 16, according to legislation.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities has  condemned the impregnation of young girls and teenagers. It wants the perpetrators to face the full might of the law, TimesLIVE reported a week ago.

Committee chairperson Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba said the impregnation of young girls was another form of gender-based violence (GBV) that required urgent government attention.

Ncube-Ndaba was reacting to statistics from the health department which revealed that at least 23,000 girls between the ages of 10 and 19 fell pregnant between April 2020 and March 2021.

The health department said of the reported pregnancies, around 3,000 girls opted to terminate their pregnancies.

TimesLIVE has reported on some of the tragic stories behind the 23,000 teenage pregnancies recorded in the past year.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Angie Motshekga wants parents to reconsider objections to sex ed in schools

Following an increase in teenage pregnancies, Angie Motshekga said the basic education department and its stakeholders would intensify the ...
News
5 days ago

UN condemns Zimbabwe child marriages as girl dies after giving birth

The UN has condemned the practice of child marriage in Zimbabwe after the death of a 14-year-old girl after she gave birth at a church shrine, an ...
News
3 weeks ago

Teacher who made wife and schoolgirl pregnant simultaneously is fired

A teacher has been fired after a disciplinary hearing was told he made his wife and a schoolgirl pregnant simultaneously.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream South Africa
  2. Sugar-caning for trucker after 34-tonne load turns into sweet nothing South Africa
  3. FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute News
  4. Three SA universities are ranked best academic institutions in Africa South Africa
  5. Deadly Eastern Cape home invasion 'planned from prison', court hears South Africa

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York