WATCH | Bullets fly in dramatic police pursuit of hijackers in Cape Town

Three men who allegedly hijacked a woman at gunpoint were arrested after taking police on a high-speed car chase and dodging bullets in Cape Town.

Police received information that a woman was robbed at gunpoint in Zeekoe Road, Grassy Park, on Thursday morning by three men who forced her out of her vehicle.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the suspects jumped into the victim's Toyota Fortuner and sped off.

“The vehicle's tracker was activated and a high-speed chase followed when members of the Flying Squad spotted the vehicle,” said Swartbooi.