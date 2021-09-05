What you said: Khusela Diko's 'redeployment' shows 'Ramaphosa is not serious about fighting alleged corruption'
Readers are not impressed by a decision to “redeploy” President Cyril Ramaphosa's former spokesperson Khusela Diko to another role in public service.
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele confirmed that Diko had been axed as spokesperson and served with a written warning for failure to disclose her interests in companies, as required by public service regulations on the disclosure of financial interests.
“The action taken by presidency management was in compliance with a recommendation by the SIU that Ms Diko be disciplined for her failure to disclose certain interests.
“This recommendation arose from an SIU investigation into government’s procurement of Covid-19 PPE,” Gungubele said.
Diko and her late husband were investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for their role in alleged personal protective equipment (PPE) tender corruption in the Gauteng health department.
Gungubele said Diko, who is on maternity leave, will return to a different position, and Tyrone Seale will continue as Ramaphosa’s acting spokesperson.
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they thought of the decision.
Among those who took part, 53% said it showed “Ramaphosa is not serious about fighting alleged corruption”.
Thirty-seven percent said they were “not surprised” because the ANC “likes recycling comrades”.
Six percent said it would be good to see her back in public service, while 4% said at least some action had been taken against her.
On social media, opinions were split.
Nonofo Tlhogwe IV Mosimege wrote, “Welcome back, my sister”, while Mashudu Nefolovhodwe claimed the ANC is” misleading us as country”.
“We're tired of these tendencies,” he wrote.
“Innocent or not, she certainly can't be used as the presidential mouthpiece. Her damaged and tainted image has broken trust,” claimed D'zooh D'zooh
Why must the ANC comrades be circulated within government departments. Civil servants get dismissed everyday and is blacklisted to be re-employed within government.— Firestone (@Firesto84034550) September 1, 2021
Political deployees found wanting must be barred from employment in government.
If I were in her shoes, and having been cleared of what she was really hounded for (the business decisions of her late husband), I would, with grace and with integrity intact, leave the public service.@KhuselaS— Zide (@Zide_T) September 1, 2021
You askin the wrong people. The ANC has already deliberated on that matter. The ANC has decided to bring her back.— DotKhoz (@AMampudi) September 1, 2021
Do we have a choice, or a say in the matter?— CHRIS HANI MKHOMBA NDLELA (@kgotsoolebogeng) September 1, 2021
To me, she is in the "right" faction of the current administration so anything for her.
They must as well buy her Hammanskraal once... pic.twitter.com/EaM76Dpqpn
Yes it’s anc we can’t do anything about that anc operates like😭— @vicechairgp (@vicechairgp) September 1, 2021