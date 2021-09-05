What you said: Khusela Diko's 'redeployment' shows 'Ramaphosa is not serious about fighting alleged corruption'

Readers are not impressed by a decision to “redeploy” President Cyril Ramaphosa's former spokesperson Khusela Diko to another role in public service.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele confirmed that Diko had been axed as spokesperson and served with a written warning for failure to disclose her interests in companies, as required by public service regulations on the disclosure of financial interests.

“The action taken by presidency management was in compliance with a recommendation by the SIU that Ms Diko be disciplined for her failure to disclose certain interests.

“This recommendation arose from an SIU investigation into government’s procurement of Covid-19 PPE,” Gungubele said.

Diko and her late husband were investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for their role in alleged personal protective equipment (PPE) tender corruption in the Gauteng health department.

Gungubele said Diko, who is on maternity leave, will return to a different position, and Tyrone Seale will continue as Ramaphosa’s acting spokesperson.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they thought of the decision.

Among those who took part, 53% said it showed “Ramaphosa is not serious about fighting alleged corruption”.

Thirty-seven percent said they were “not surprised” because the ANC “likes recycling comrades”.

Six percent said it would be good to see her back in public service, while 4% said at least some action had been taken against her.