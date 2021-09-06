‘Another Schabir Shaik situation’ or the right move? SA reacts to Zuma’s release on medical parole

The release of former president Jacob Zuma from prison on medical parole has garnered mixed reactions online.

On Sunday, the department of correctional services said Zuma will complete the remainder of his 15-month prison sentence in a “system of community corrections”.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court and incarcerated at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal. He was handed the sentence by the Constitutional Court in June after failing to appear at the state capture inquiry.

Zuma recently underwent surgery in a hospital outside the correctional centre and was scheduled to undergo more medical procedures.

“Medical parole placement for Zuma means he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires,” said the department.