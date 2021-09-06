South Africa

Bus packed with church-goers crashes in KZN

06 September 2021 - 07:21
A bus carrying church congregants crashed in Underberg in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
Image: Underberg Emergency Medical Services via Facebook

The driver of a bus carrying more than 70 church congregants lost control and the vehicle rolled down an embankment in Underberg, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, leaving scores injured.

According to Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS), the crash took place in the vicinity of Umzimkhulu River Lodge at around 9.30am.

"On arrival, crews found absolute chaos. A bus carrying church goers had lost control on a sharp bend and left the roadway before rolling down an embankment.

“It was established that 74 patients, including 14 children, had sustained minor to serious injuries and required medical intervention,” UEMS said.

Emergency medical services from as far as Pietermaritzburg were summoned to the scene to assist.

“A call was made to multiple other services for assistance and the transportation of the injured.

“At 11.45am, all 74 patients were accounted for and being transported to nearby hospitals for further medical care.”

