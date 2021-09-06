South Africa

KZN braces for heavy rain, localised flooding and mudslides

06 September 2021 - 09:14
The SA Weather Service has issued a warning to KwaZulu-Natal residents for Monday and Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/ Surut Wattanamaetee

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning to KwaZulu-Natal residents about heavy rain, possible localised flooding and mudslides.

It said “disruptive” rainfall has been predicted for Monday and Tuesday over several parts of the province, including the coast and inland.

Affected areas include greater Durban, Mandeni, KwaDukuza, Donnybrook, Ladysmith, Kokstad, and Underberg.

According to Saws, an 80% chance of rain over KZN has been predicted.

“Localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements and low lying bridges is possible.

“Difficult driving conditions can be expected on dirt roads. Increased travel time can be expected on major roads due to poor driving conditions.”

The weather service also warned that poor visibility and slippery roads may at times increase the risk of motor vehicle accidents.

“Localised damage to mud-based houses is also possible. Localised mudslides and soil erosion can be expected.”

Heavy rain has also been predicted for parts of the Eastern Cape.

