Man shot, dragged from Mercedes-Benz in Erasmia was 'extorting money'

Extortion and kidnapping allegations have emerged in the case of a motorist who was shot at and dragged from his black Mercedes-Benz in Erasmia, Tshwane.

Khaleel Gani — also known as Golpie — died after allegedly being attacked by the occupants of a pursuing BMW, an incident captured on video and shared on social media, on August 9.

More light was shed on the incident on Monday when Suliman Aboo, 42, and Nabil Aboo, 19, appeared in the Atteridgeville magistrate's court facing charges of murder and malicious damage to property.

Suliman was arrested on August 9 and Nabil on August 28. They are out on bail.

Suliman was initially charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlicensed ammunition. The charge was changed to murder after the death of Gani.