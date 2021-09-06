Prisoner rights body says ill inmates must be afforded medical parole like Zuma

The SA Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (Sapohr) has urged the correctional services department to also afford medical parole to ill prisoners in the same situation or worse off than former president Jacob Zuma.

Sapohr spokesperson Golden Miles Bhudu said the organisation “wholeheartedly welcomes” the release of Zuma on medical grounds.

The decision to release Zuma on medical parole comes nearly two months after he was admitted as an inmate at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

The department of correctional services said: “Medical parole placement for Mr Zuma means he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires.