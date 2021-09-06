South Africa

SA is world's 11th worst plastic polluter: study

The average South African generates 41kg of plastic waste every year

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
06 September 2021 - 15:27
Plastic bottles litter the beach in Milnerton, Cape Town. File photo.
Plastic bottles litter the beach in Milnerton, Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Peter Ryan

SA is wilting under an avalanche of plastic pollution: 79,000 tons a year, according to a new international study. 

This massive amount, much of it ending up in the ocean, makes SA the 11th worst plastic polluter in absolute terms, according to the report released on Monday, commissioned by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

“There is also evidence of an increase in marine plastic debris from land-based sources within SA, suggesting this problem is likely to grow,” says the report, entitled: “Plastics: The cost to society, environment and the economy”, which analysed the extent of the global plastic crisis and profiled several of the worst polluters, including SA.

SA's pollution data is sobering: the average South African generates 41kg of plastic waste every year, significantly more than the global per capita average of 29kg per year, the report says.

Much of this escapes the waste management net due to a strained system. “In 2018, 35% of households did not receive weekly waste collection and 29% of household waste was not collected,” the report says.

The pollution avalanche also translates into a significant financial burden due to damage to key economic industries such as fishing and tourism. Studies show that many tourists avoid countries with heavily polluted environments.

Cape fur seals bear the brunt of plastic pollution, new research shows

Cape fur seals disentangled from fishing lines and nets “face a very painful and uncertain future”, a new study has found.
News
2 weeks ago

Worldwide the lifetime cost to national governments of plastic produced in 2019 will be at least $3.7 trillion (R52.72 trillion), reaching about $7.1 trillion (R101.16 trillion) by 2040 at the current trajectory, according to the report.

The findings have prompted a call to action from the WWF, which is demanding urgent international collaboration in the form of a binding UN treaty to tackle the crisis.  

Marco Lambertini, director-general of WWF International, said: “This is the first time we have seen such a clear assessment of some of the unaccounted costs being imposed by plastic pollution on society and they are a burden that is too high to bear — both for people and the environment.

“Tragically, the plastic pollution crisis is showing no signs of slowing down.

“We need a UN treaty on plastic pollution that unites governments, companies and consumers around clear targets for reduction, collection, recycling and sustainable alternatives to stop plastic leakage into the environment by 2030.”

The WWF is calling on governments to start the negotiation of a legally binding global treaty on marine plastic pollution at the fifth session of the UN Environment Assembly in February 2022.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Filthy messages in hundreds of foreign bottles washed up on SA beaches

Nearly half the plastic bottles littering remote SA beaches have crossed the Indian Ocean or been dumped by ships, a new study has found.
News
1 month ago

It will take a lot more than beach cleanups to save SA from plastic

A concerted, coordinated drive by both the government and private sector is needed, say two experts
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Durban chemical company torched in July unrest says it's unaware of criminal charge

Durban chemical facility United Phosphorous Ltd (UPL), where a massive fire broke out during the unrest in July, says it is unaware of any criminal ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute News
  2. WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream South Africa
  3. Sugar-caning for trucker after 34-tonne load turns into sweet nothing South Africa
  4. Deadly Eastern Cape home invasion 'planned from prison', court hears South Africa
  5. Three SA universities are ranked best academic institutions in Africa South Africa

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla