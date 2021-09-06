SA records 4,100 new Covid-19 cases as 6.6-million are now fully vaccinated
SA recorded 4,118 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.
There were also 198 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period.
This means that there have been 2,824,063 total infections confirmed countrywide to date, and 83,617 confirmed fatalities.
Of the new cases, most were again in KwaZulu-Natal (1,163), with the Eastern Cape (1,005) the only other province to breach the 1,000-mark. The Free State (484) accounted for more cases than the Western Cape (434), while Gauteng recorded only 219 new infections in the past day.
According to the NICD, there were 242 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people now admitted to 11,580.
When it comes to the country's vaccination statistics, SA passed two milestones: more than 3-million Johnson & Johnson jabs administered and more than 3.5-million second doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered. This means that 6,632,842 people are now fully vaccinated.
In total, including the first jabs of the Pfizer vaccine, 13,673,651 doses have been administered, of which 203,825 were in the past 24 hours.
TimesLIVE