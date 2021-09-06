Significantly fewer Covid-19 fatalities reported in past 24-hour cycle
Significantly fewer deaths related to Covid-19 were recorded on Sunday.
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), 76 deaths were reported.
On Saturday, the number of fatalities reported was 182. On Friday 247 deaths were reported and 418 on Thursday.,
In total, 83,419 lives have been lost to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
There were 5,931 new infections reported in the past 24-hour cycle. Although the number of infections remains high, this was significantly lower than other days in the past week.
“The total number of cases today is lower than Saturday (8,411) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days. The seven day moving average daily number of cases has decreased."
Most new cases reported on Sunday are from KwaZulu-Natal (29%) followed by Western Cape (23%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%, Free State and Gauteng each accounted for 9%, Northern Cape accounted for 6%, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% and Limpopo 1%.
TimesLIVE