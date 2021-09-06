Suspected Malelane serial rapist stumbled upon by chance

Mpumalanga police believe they may have caught a serial rapist who was operating in the Matsulu and Kaapmuiden areas near Malelane.

The 23-year-old foreign national was arrested last week after he failed to produce documentation that would show he was legally in South Africa.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdlhuli said it was only when the suspect was in police custody for the verification of his identity that police learnt he may have ties to rape cases they were investigating.

“According to information at police disposal, women were allegedly raped and robbed of their personal belongings between April and August 2021. There were cases opened and the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was assigned to investigate and ensure the perpetrator is swiftly brought to book,” said Mdhluli.

Police believed he fitted the description of the suspect they had been looking for.

“On 4 September 2021 he was charged on four counts of rape and three counts of robbery. At the place where the suspect was arrested police found items suspected to belong to his victims.”

The suspect will appear before the Matsulu periodical court on Monday in connection with rape and robbery charges.

