South Africa

Tavern hangout turns deadly as young woman strangled in argument

06 September 2021 - 16:04
A man allegedly pulled his girlfriend into bushes and strangled her. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A tavern hangout turned deadly when a 23-year-old man allegedly killed his 21-year-old girlfriend on Saturday at Gopane village, outside Zeerust in the North West.

It is alleged that the suspect and victim were at a local tavern, where they had an argument.

SAPS Potchefstroom spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the man allegedly forced the victim into nearby bushes, where he assaulted and strangled her.

“Subsequently, he went home, leaving the girlfriend’s lifeless body in the bushes. The suspect disclosed the incident to his mother, who went to the police station to report it,” said Funani.

The police went to investigate and discovered the body.

The man was arrested and charged with murder. He is expected to appear in the Lehurutshe magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena condemned the incident and congratulated Motswedi detectives for acting fast in arresting the man. He has instructed the detectives to oppose bail.

