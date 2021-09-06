What you said: Companies should not make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory
Companies need to consider their employees’ constitutional rights before implementing mandatory policies for Covid-19 vaccination, say readers.
This is after Discovery said last Thursday it is intending to implement a policy that will make it mandatory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
Company CEO Adrian Gore said mandatory vaccination will not violate the rights of employees to refuse the jab but will help the company ensure a safe workplace.
“This process will consider the employee’s health, religious and other legal rights and seek to balance these with the rights of all employees across the group. We will do our very best to accommodate each employee as we recognise each case is different,” said Gore.
Trade union Cosatu told SowetanLIVE last week it was against the policy as it will be weaponised against employees who are against the vaccine. It said the company should communicate effectively with employees and not coerce them into getting vaccinated.
TimesLIVE ran a poll last week asking readers if they thought companies should make vaccination mandatory. Here are the results:
Most readers (53%) said companies must consider the constitutional rights to refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
37% said they were in support of this as it will ensure safety. 8% said they were already vaccinated; and 2% said they were not affected by possible mandatory vaccinations in workplaces as they were unemployed.
Social media users shared similar views, with some calling for a boycott of Discovery.
“No! People should have a right to choose,” wrote Mbuso Elias Mlungwana.
“Before you become a CEO, you are a person. Learn to prioritise your family. Period,” said Desmond Shirinda.
This is wrong. People have the right to what goes in their bodies....because its their bodies— Mthoko Hadebe (@0cb9036370bd491) September 3, 2021
Let all Discovery members cancel this nonsense Scheme and see what happens next.— Sbuda_Khumalo (@Sibusis41538163) September 3, 2021
People must all cancel their relationship with Discovery to save employees first then themselves because soon after Discovery will demand Covid passports from their clientele. STRIKE FIRST & STRIKE HARD!— The Professor (@SMazilazila) September 3, 2021
Is it not going to result in unfair dismissal cases?— 🇿🇦 The Cynic (@TheCynicc) September 3, 2021
The head of the state (President) specifically said nobody should be forced to take vaccines. Surely that must count for something.
Its time we cancel their policies, they are now showing their true colours.— Independent (@Indepentdepend1) September 3, 2021