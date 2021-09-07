Applied for the R350 grant? Here’s how you can check your application status via WhatsApp

Applicants for the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant can follow the progress of their application using WhatsApp.

The method is one of several introduced by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to make grant applications easily accessible to applicants.

Here’s how:

Save the number 082 046 8553 listed on the Sassa website to your cellphone. Type ‘status’ and you will receive a response asking for your reference number. Send the reference number and you will receive a notification regarding the status of your application.

The R350 grant was introduced last year and expired in April.

In July, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the grant will be reintroduced to help unemployed individuals and those affected by the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Last week Sassa announced it introduced an option for applicants to change their payment methods until September 10.

Recipients can receive their grants at a post office or through Cash Send or their banks.

The agency said bank payments are the most popular among beneficiaries.