Attorney struck off roll for 'scandalous swindle' of accident victims

The Western Cape High Court has struck the name of Brian Albertus Baumann, an attorney who defrauded clients of millions in Road Accident Fund (RAF) payouts, from the roll of attorneys.

Baumann, 53, was sentenced by the specialised commercial crimes court in Bellville in December last year to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of 16 counts of fraud.

Between January 2018 and December 2019, Baumann – practising as an attorney in Bellville under the name BA Baumann Attorneys – submitted various claims on behalf of victims against the RAF.

He was arrested in February last year after an investigation by the Hawks uncovered that he helped himself to RAF payments that were due to his clients.

He entered into a plea and sentencing agreement and was found guilty on multiple charges of fraud.