Court victory for poor families faced with eviction from historic Woodstock

“We believe the judgment and order will go a long way to ensuring that the Bromwell residents are not displaced from the only community they have ever known and hope that it will result in systemic change at the city level in how it responds to the emergency housing needs of evictees,” she said.

“This case has highlighted that the city needs to proactively plan for emergency housing needs which are only growing and that it needs to be responsive and accountable to the people it is meant to serve.”

Chanell Commando, the first applicant in the case, said: “I would like to thank everyone who was with us in this fight. I would like to thank our lawyers for helping us and explaining things to us and thank those who supported us through protests and who were there through the struggle with us.

“I am very happy for this victory because it can help people who are in the same situation – people who never knew their rights, people who don’t know what is happening when evictions are happening to them.

“I would like the city to engage more and see where people come from because this case is not just about us, it’s about what is happening in our community.

“I would like to also even thank the judge for seeing what this case really was and how it affected people’s lives and livelihoods.”

This story will be updated when comment is received from the City of Cape Town.

TimesLIVE