Covid-19 infographic showing vaccine benefits ‘definitely not fake news’, says Groote Schuur Hospital

An infographic published on Monday by Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town showing the number of vaccinated versus unvaccinated patients currently in its wards is real, the hospital says.

“It’s definitely not fake news,” said hospital spokesperson Alaric Jacobs.

Jacobs declined to comment further, saying the province was preparing a similar infographic to show Covid-19 admissions in Western Cape hospitals.

“Better to show the provincial stats than just one hospital,” he said.