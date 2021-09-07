South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA records 4,100 new Covid-19 cases

07 September 2021 - 06:17 By TimesLIVE
A Covid-19 vaccine quality control work station at the Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (MVC) facility in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Image: Billy H.C. Kwok/Bloomberg

September 07 2021 - 07:30

Gutted by Covid, Buenos Aires rethinks its downtown

Argentina's picturesque and famously lively capital has faced a reckoning since the coronavirus hit last year and city officials are trying to reimagine how to revive businesses in downtown commercial zones.

September 07 2021 - 07:05

Where are the majority of new Covid-19 cases?

KwaZulu-Natal has again registered the highest number of daily Covid-19 infections in SA, according to statistics for the past 24-hour cycle. 

The national health department reported 4,118 new cases in SA with 1,163 from the province.

The Eastern Cape had the second-highest number of infections with 1,005; followed by Free State with 484 and the Western Cape with 434 cases. 

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by Eastern Cape (24%). Free State accounted for 12%; Western Cape 11%; and Northern Cape 9%," said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday. 

September 07 2021 - 06:20

India reports 31,222 new Covid-19 cases; deaths rise by 290

India reported 31,222 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a government statement said on Tuesday, taking the total to 33.1 million.

Daily deaths rose by 290 to 441,042.

Reuters

September 07 2021 - 06:10

Vaccination rates surge in Sydney's hard-hit suburbs as cases dip

Covid-19 daily infections in Sydney fell for a third straight day on Tuesday but still lingered near record levels as the outbreak spurred a spike in vaccination rates in the hard-hit western suburbs of Australia's largest city.

Officials have promised residents in Sydney, the epicenter of Australia's worst coronavirus flare-up, more freedom once vaccinations reach first 70%, then 80%, as a lockdown now into its eleventh week fails to quash the Delta variant.

"Don't be left behind when we start opening up. When we open up at 70% double dose, it will be only for those who are vaccinated," New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said at a media briefing in Sydney, the state capital.

More than 80% of adults in the three worst-affected local council areas in the city's west have had at least one dose, officials said, much higher than 74% for the state as a whole and the national average of 63%.

Reuters

September 07 2021 - 06:00

PODCAST | The whole truth and nothing but on vaccines and ivermectin

Prof Helen Rees, whose job is making sure what we put in our bodies is right for our bodies, tells us the unvarnished facts

