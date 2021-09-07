Almost nine out of 10 sexual advances on children happen online

Children are at constant risk online, as almost 90% of sexual advances made on them occur in chat rooms, on instant messaging services, and even gaming sites.

This is according to KnowBe4 Africa, a cyber security organisation.

According to Anna Collard, the senior vice-president for content strategy at KnowBe4 Africa, there are strong similarities between the real and virtual worlds, and therefore both need the same approaches and to be treated with the same levels of caution.

“There are nearly half a million online predators active on the internet every day and children between the ages of 12 and 15 are particularly susceptible,” she said.

This is of particular concern because about 40% of children remove their privacy settings to attract more friends and followers, and only 20% of children are aware of the dangers, Collard added.