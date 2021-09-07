Pollution sinks annual paddle to highlight Cape Town’s filthy waterways

An annual Cape Town kayaking event that raises awareness about polluted waterways has been called off due to dangerous levels of pollution along the route.

The Peninsula Paddle sees hardened paddlers navigate a matrix of canals and vleis linking Muizenberg in False Bay with Milnerton in Table Bay.

The 27km route takes in some of the city’s most foul waterways, including the Black River. Paddlers wear protective clothing and have to sometimes pull and push their boats through clogged-up sections when paddling becomes too difficult.

However, while in the past paddlers have been prepared to brave polluted patches, this year the water quality is too risky. Recent readings by the City of Cape Town show dangerous level of E. coli, a bacteria linked to human excrement.

The readings were taken at three vleis that have been closed to the public for months.

“Sadly the paddle is off because we can’t use Zandvlei (near Muizenberg), which means a whole section has to be left out of the route,” organiser Kevin Winter said on Tuesday.