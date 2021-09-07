Tito Mboweni’s data struggles: ‘This data thing is real after retirement’
Next time you stress about “data bundles depleted” and Wi-Fi hotspot chill sessions, take comfort in knowing that even former finance minister Tito Mboweni shares your struggles.
Mboweni is living that back-bench MP life after asking to be relieved of his role as minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle last month.
Since then Mboweni has had to make adjustments, and recently took to Twitter to share his realisation of how steep data costs are.
“This data thing is real after retirement! Seriously. It limits your activities on the internet. It does. Truly! Strus, God!” he told followers.
This data thing is real after retirement! Seriously!! It limits your activities on the internet!! It does! Truly! StrusGod!!👍🏿👍🏿— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 4, 2021
His followers shared his pain, and flooded his comments section with stories of their own tales of running out of data.
Others questioned why he was struggling while earning as an MP.
At least you are still getting something from ANC. How about unemployed youth and graduates? pic.twitter.com/J0RxTnkwzu— 🇿🇦NO VACCINE FOR ME🇿🇦 (@PSAFPATRIOT) September 4, 2021
Use Wifi. Limit your time on the internet and get out doors into nature like we did before internet. Read a book and learn to crochet. Imagine all the new posting ops on Twitter you'd have with your crocheting honorable ex-minister 😁 Doilies!!— Bev (@Me_Bev) September 4, 2021
Bathong! Di minister of finance are complaining about data!? Then who are we!?😩 plus with the sky rocketing unemployment rate!💔— Mme Pilane (@kelepilane10) September 4, 2021
I am currently preparing for my exams all revisions are done online now imagine how much of a data I spend and need a day, that time it so damn expensive. I feel like you're making fun of our struggles Mr Mboweni because you can afford data. ☹️— 🕯️🇿🇦 Pray For SA 🇿🇦🕯️ (@MissB20_10) September 4, 2021
You are not used to paying from your own pocket. Now that you feel the pinch you are here complaining with us. pic.twitter.com/a2lTBi5XUv— LADY M³💜 (@MapulaMokgosang) September 4, 2021
Ja oom Tito, now you know what the rest of us go through.....and you still have your income nê😏... Enjoy a small taste of reality.... Try losing your pay as well...you will wish you were back in 1996....— Outspoken Voice (@OutspokenVoice1) September 5, 2021
Join the que let's hustle together pic.twitter.com/MFSksVWkMR— Rams k@Minister of life (@Rams85865205) September 4, 2021