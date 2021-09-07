South Africa

Tito Mboweni’s data struggles: ‘This data thing is real after retirement’

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
07 September 2021 - 13:00
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni knows all about #DataStruggles. File photo.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni knows all about #DataStruggles. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Next time you stress about “data bundles depleted” and Wi-Fi hotspot chill sessions, take comfort in knowing that even former finance minister Tito Mboweni shares your struggles.

Mboweni is living that back-bench MP life after asking to be relieved of his role as minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle last month.

Since then Mboweni has had to make adjustments, and recently took to Twitter to share his realisation of how steep data costs are.

“This data thing is real after retirement! Seriously. It limits your activities on the internet.  It does. Truly! Strus, God!” he told followers.

His followers shared his pain, and flooded his comments section with stories of their own tales of running out of data.

Others questioned why he was struggling while earning as an MP.

READ MORE:

Tito Mboweni opens up about feeling helpless against Covid-19: 'It's real, get vaccinated'

The former minister said it was worrying that people, including government officials, were letting their guard down by hosting and attending public ...
Politics
5 days ago

Tenders, tinned fish, shares and whisky - MPs declare their gifts

Political office-bearers such as MPs score lucrative contracts from state entities, according to parliament's annual register of members' interests.
Politics
5 days ago

Tito Mboweni, Zweli Mkhize stay on as backbench MPs

Zweli Mkhize resigned as health miniter before President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent cabinet reshuffle.
News
1 week ago

‘Get well my brother, friend and comrade’: Tito Mboweni wishes Jacob Zuma a speedy recovery

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has wished his “friend” and “brother” Jacob Zuma a speedy recovery after the former president underwent a ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute News
  2. WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream South Africa
  3. Sugar-caning for trucker after 34-tonne load turns into sweet nothing South Africa
  4. Teacher loses R400,000 back pay after sick-note bungle at arbitrator's office South Africa
  5. Magistrate in drink-driving dispute asks NPA boss to 'drop' charge News

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla