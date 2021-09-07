Tito Mboweni’s data struggles: ‘This data thing is real after retirement’

Next time you stress about “data bundles depleted” and Wi-Fi hotspot chill sessions, take comfort in knowing that even former finance minister Tito Mboweni shares your struggles.

Mboweni is living that back-bench MP life after asking to be relieved of his role as minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle last month.

Since then Mboweni has had to make adjustments, and recently took to Twitter to share his realisation of how steep data costs are.

“This data thing is real after retirement! Seriously. It limits your activities on the internet. It does. Truly! Strus, God!” he told followers.