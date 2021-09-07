UCT under fire for 'hurtful' seminar on LGBTQA+ individuals

The Gender Diversity Coalition has called for the University Of Cape Town (UCT) to act swiftly, alleging that the university’s recent seminar on science and LGBTQA+ was hurtful to the transgender and intersex community, who are vilified daily by some medics.

On Tuesday the coalition said UCT’s open lecture that was held on Sunday - titled “What does science say about LGBTQA+” — not only provided misinformation on intersex-born children, but has caused further harm to these individuals and their families “who feel the daily violence of medical and pathologised diagnosis that have no positive outcome on their lives”.

The coalition criticised Dr Kgomotso Mathabe, a practising urologist and a member of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital’s gender clinic, citing that she provided misinformation regarding intersex-born children. At the seminar, Mothabe reportedly said: “Intersex is a condition that is potentially life-threatening. And what intersex is in its simplest terms is when a baby is born, we must be able to look at the genitals, the external genitals of the baby, and be able to say whether it's a boy or a girl.

“And if a trained medical health professional can't make that call, then we call that intersex and then it opens up a whole door. I mean, you know, these are done a certain pathway. So because we have had to get the skill sets to be able to manage the intersex baby, because you look at the baby and you're like, I'm not sure way that this is a small penis or whether this is a large clitoris ... And then in terms of aesthetics, because how you are in the world depends a lot also on your physical appearance.”

The coalition condemned intersex genital mutilation (IGM) and the harming of intersex- born children. It said: “Human bodies include a wide spectrum of healthy variations in sex characteristics at birth that are part of human diversity, which must be valued, respected and protected, not medically and surgically violated.”

The body said Mathabe further confuses what trans-affirming healthcare is, reportedly stating that, “It's about having conversations. And so the transgender community at Steve Biko all start with a psychiatrist. He must spend a lot of time having conversations, figuring out together with them what is going on, because we need to know, is this just a cross-dressing situation? So we speak very much in medical science about individualising therapy.”

The coalition’s utterances came just after UCT said it noted some views regarding its seminar hosted by Phakeng, and will review the matter.

In a statement UCT said it “respects the rights of the LGBTQA+ community on our inclusive campus and beyond”.

“Consequently, the matter is receiving the urgent attention of the chair and deputy chair of council. UCT will immediately put together a panel to review the matter and come up with the university’s position. The panel will have LGBTQA+ representation. Prof Phakeng respects the rights of the LGBTQA+ and has decided to put on hold any other sessions on LGBTQA+.”

The university said it will communicate further once the review has been completed.