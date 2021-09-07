Victim of alleged killer cop sustained an injury two days before her death

Ndlovu - a former police officer who was based at the Thembisa south police station - is alleged to have had a hand in her murder — all in the hope of cashing in on insurance policies she had taken out in her name.

Motha is just one of several relatives Ndlovu is alleged to have insured and later killed in a bid to cash in on the insurance payouts. She is also accused of killing her sister, her cousin, nephew and lover, and attempting to kill her nieces and nephews, her sister and even her mother.

Ndlovu signalled it was possible that Motha had already suffered terrible injuries when Nku discharged her two days before her death.

Facing questions by prosecutor Riana de Villiers, Nku insisted that she would not have missed such severe injuries.

“The patient would have been in pain and distressed ... I would have referred them for further treatment,” Nku said.

But through her lawyer, Ndlovu said Motha was in a bad condition when she was discharged and was unable to walk.

“That is not what I noted in my findings,” Nku replied.

Ndlovu is yet to take the stand or provide an explanation about how Motha died brutally while visiting her. This was several months after she had taken out an insurance policy in her name which allegedly saw her paid out more than R100,000.

Ndlovu is alleged to have pocketed the cash and not assisted in burying Motha.

As the trial continued on Monday, the state continued to call expert witnesses to testify against Ndlovu.

Warrant officer Wynardt Hendrik Venter took the stand to provide expert cellphone evidence which, among other things, placed Ndlovu at crucial points where some of her victims were murdered.

Analysis of her cellphone records revealed how she had called her nephew Brilliant Mashego several times before he was killed. Readings from cellphone towers showed their phones were in the same area about the time of Mashego's death.

He died in January 2018 after suffering unexplained head injuries.