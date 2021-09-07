South Africa

WATCH | The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
07 September 2021 - 14:44

A Johannesburg fashion designer whose creations have graced runways and advertisements has a new clientele: the homeless.

Carlo Gibson and his business partner Toni Rothbart from Make Good SA’s latest creation is the “homeless home”, a three-in-one item of sleeping bag, carry bag and jacket.

Gibson said the idea came around 30 years ago, when he used to ride his bicycle and needed a way to stay warm but still be mobile, which pushed him into creating cycling prototypes.

Many years later, during hard lockdown in SA, Gibson thought it was time to create a new prototype, but this time for homeless people in Johannesburg. 

If you would like to get involved or make a contribution to Make-Good SA, visit the company's website or Facebook or Instagram pages.

If you would like to purchase a Homeless Home to distribute: each jacket costs R389, but any contribution will go towards getting jackets where they are needed. Make-Good is also able to fill larger orders.

To donate via crowdfunding visit backabuddy.co.za

TimesLIVE

