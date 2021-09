‘Why should I vaccinate if it won’t prevent death?’ - Here's why some are so hesitant to get the jab

Vaccination in SA is not mandatory but Ross says continued talks about rewarding people for getting vaccinated might put unnecessary pressure on those who are vaccine hesitant.

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba told Jacaranda FM two weeks ago that the provincial government would support the alcohol industry if it refused to sell alcohol to unvaccinated individuals.

“If Limpopo implements this, it's very likely the whole country will follow suit. If the vaccine is good for us, why is there talk about incentives?” Ross asked.

Mukudu said there is nothing wrong with offering incentives if it helps get people vaccinated.

“The incentives are being considered for the very reason of vaccine hesitancy. They don't want people to be cornered and they don't want the vaccine to become mandatory,” he said.

Vaccines don't prevent death

Aphiwe said though she is scared of contracting Covid-19 and getting sick, she is better off unvaccinated as she is equally at risk with those who are vaccinated.

“You get the vaccine, you die. You don't get the vaccine, you still die. Why am I getting vaccinated in the first place then?” she asked.

Mukudu said one of the main benefits of the vaccine is that it significantly reduces the chances of death and severity of symptoms in case of infection.

On August 20, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), a body tasked with the approval of health products in SA, released a report on the outcome of its investigations into adverse events that occurred after vaccination.