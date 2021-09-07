‘Why should I vaccinate if it won’t prevent death?’ - Here's why some are so hesitant to get the jab

Among these is prominent surgeon Susan Vosloo who was recently caught on video saying “the risk of the vaccination is worse than the risk of the virus” and “the vaccination was not brought in for Covid-19" but that “Covid-19 was brought in for the vaccination”, reported Vrye Weekblad.

Her remarks have since been rejected by the SA Medical Association (SAMA), which has assured the public about the safety of the vaccines.

“There is high confidence among the scientific and medical community about the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines being rolled out in SA, and they have also undergone safety and efficacy tests by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority,” Dr Angelique Coetzee, chairperson of SAMA, said in a statement.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Johannesburg based general practitioner Dr Hillary Mukudu said vaccine hesitancy and Covid-19 denialism were not uncommon among individuals and health professionals.

“Unfortunately, there is a medical doctor I know personally who doesn't believe there is a pandemic and who say it's a hoax,” he said.

Jab incentives are problematic

Ross also cited the “subtle pressure” from the government to incentivise vaccinations as another reason he is hesitant to get jabbed.

“Constitutionally, I have the right to either consent to or decline getting vaccinated but I fear the government might introduce regulations that could end up forcing us to get vaccinated.”