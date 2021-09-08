Condom vending machines join arsenal of interventions to help pupils

The department of basic education has made available condom vending machines in some schools in a bid to decrease teenage pregnancies and the incidence of HIV/Aids.

The provision of condoms is one of the services offered in a programme targeting adolescent girls and young women aged 10 to 19.

Working with the department of health, the programme provides a range of services, including HIV testing, emergency contraception when a child is raped, and screening, investigation and treatment of sexually transmitted infections.

Granville Whittle, one of the department’s deputy directors-general, told parliament on Tuesday during a briefing on teenage pregnancies that the programme also provides support for teen parents on how they can take care of their babies.

Figures for national deliveries in facilities by the department of health revealed that 132,612 girls aged 15 to 19 fell pregnant in 2020 and a further 35,209 between January and March this year. A shocking 3,774 girls aged 10-14 years fell pregnant last year and 1,053 in the first three months of this year.