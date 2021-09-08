South Africa

Correctional services billed R398,000 for Jacob Zuma's private hospital stay

08 September 2021 - 14:15
The correctional services department says it is discussing former president Jacob Zuma's medical bill. File photo.
The correctional services department says it is discussing former president Jacob Zuma's medical bill. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

The correctional services department is engaged in discussions regarding the payment of a R398,000 bill for former president Jacob Zuma’s stay at a private hospital, as he still enjoys presidential privileges.

“To date, we have been billed for R398,271,” correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Wednesday.

Nxumalo said the issue of paying for Zuma's private hospital medical costs “is being discussed, considering the presidential privileges that Mr Zuma enjoys”.

The JG Zuma Foundation said on Tuesday that the former president was meeting his legal team in hospital to discuss a range of issues.

“This is just to confirm that President Zuma is still in hospital but he is going to be engaging with his lawyers on a whole range of issues,” said spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.

Zuma was granted medical parole 58 days after he was admitted as an inmate at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

The former president started serving his sentence in July, after he was found guilty of contempt of court for failure to comply with an order of the Constitutional Court to honour a summons to appear before the state capture commission.

He was sentenced to 15 months behind bars and spent several weeks of incarceration in the medical wing of the prison before he was moved to an external hospital for further treatment.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Zuma’s family and relatives eagerly await his return to Nkandla

Former president Jacob Zuma’s elated family members are waiting for his arrival at his Nkandla homestead following his release on medical parole by ...
Politics
2 hours ago

'Haters must heal': Duduzile declares 'President Zuma Day' amid her father's parole release

“Every day is President Zuma Day. Like it or not!”
News
4 hours ago

Jacob Zuma special plea hearing to remove state prosecutor in his criminal trial to be postponed

Former president Jacob Zuma’s special plea hearing seeking to remove prosecutor Billy Downer from his arms deal corruption trial will be postponed to ...
Politics
1 day ago

From delayed medical report to release on parole: 5 must-read stories on Jacob Zuma

The former president was under observation at a military hospital outside the Estcourt prison, where he was serving a 15-month jail sentence.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Applied for the R350 grant? Here’s how you can check your application status ... South Africa
  2. Beyond three months: teacher assistants finally get clarity on their future News
  3. Chorus of complaint over composer Lebo M’s Joburg property News
  4. FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute News
  5. WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream South Africa

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...