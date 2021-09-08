COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | How Covid-19 language can be misunderstood
September 08 2021 - 06:20
Full alcohol bans effective, partial bans less so: research shows
A full alcohol ban is more effective in reducing trauma cases, while partial restrictions do not help much, a study by the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Stellenbosch University (SU) has found.
According to their research, fewer trauma cases were reported during lockdown levels with an alcohol ban in place compared to periods where alcohol sales were only restricted.
“A higher proportion of trauma cases were children and a shift towards more presentations during weekdays and office-hours was noticed. Fewer assaults occurred during periods where alcohol sales were banned, mainly due to a decrease in trauma from a sharp object.
September 08 2021 - 06:15
This is what the Covid world will end up being like ... and it’s not too bad
Israel has been the world’s laboratory during much of the Covid era. It was the first country to achieve mass inoculations, first to add a booster to the two-shot regimen of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine and first to broaden inoculation to children who are 12 and over. By the start of its summer, it appeared to be on the way to becoming the first country to achieve herd immunity.
And yet Israel now has the world’s highest rolling weekly average of new Covid cases. That’s been something of a shock and begs the question of whether the country’s pandemic plan has worked. While the news may look grim, and the government has been scrambling to respond, the reality is more prosaic: Israel hasn’t defeated the virus, but it has probably redefined what success against the virus looks like. It’s a messy reality, but not an intolerable one.
September 08 2021 - 06:00
TODD MALONE | Lost in translation: how Covid-19 language can be misunderstood
To communicate the real value of vaccines we must make information easily available and understandable
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 43,632 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 5,372 new cases, which represents a 12.3% positivity rate. A further 282 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 83,899 to date. Read more: https://t.co/Ogu6QUjNhk pic.twitter.com/wTSDzaEIeH— NICD (@nicd_sa) September 7, 2021