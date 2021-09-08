COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | How Covid-19 language can be misunderstood

September 08 2021 - 06:20

Full alcohol bans effective, partial bans less so: research shows

A full alcohol ban is more effective in reducing trauma cases, while partial restrictions do not help much, a study by the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Stellenbosch University (SU) has found.

According to their research, fewer trauma cases were reported during lockdown levels with an alcohol ban in place compared to periods where alcohol sales were only restricted.

“A higher proportion of trauma cases were children and a shift towards more presentations during weekdays and office-hours was noticed. Fewer assaults occurred during periods where alcohol sales were banned, mainly due to a decrease in trauma from a sharp object.