South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | How Covid-19 language can be misunderstood

08 September 2021 - 06:15 By TimesLIVE
A mom takes a photo of her son getting his second dose of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at the Philadelphia Zoo in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, September 7, 2021.
A mom takes a photo of her son getting his second dose of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at the Philadelphia Zoo in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, September 7, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

September 08 2021 - 06:20

Full alcohol bans effective, partial bans less so: research shows

A full alcohol ban is more effective in reducing trauma cases, while partial restrictions do not help much, a study by the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Stellenbosch University (SU) has found. 

According to their research, fewer trauma cases were reported during lockdown levels with an alcohol ban in place compared to periods where alcohol sales were only restricted.

“A higher proportion of trauma cases were children and a shift towards more presentations during weekdays and office-hours was noticed. Fewer assaults occurred during periods where alcohol sales were banned, mainly due to a decrease in trauma from a sharp object.

September 08 2021 - 06:15

This is what the Covid world will end up being like ... and it’s not too bad

Israel has been the world’s laboratory during much of the Covid era. It was the first country to achieve mass inoculations, first to add a booster to the two-shot regimen of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine and first to broaden inoculation to children who are 12 and over. By the start of its summer, it appeared to be on the way to becoming the first country to achieve herd immunity.

And yet Israel now has the world’s highest rolling weekly average of new Covid cases. That’s been something of a shock and begs the question of whether the country’s pandemic plan has worked. While the news may look grim, and the government has been scrambling to respond, the reality is more prosaic: Israel hasn’t defeated the virus, but it has probably redefined what success against the virus looks like. It’s a messy reality, but not an intolerable one.

September 08 2021 - 06:00

TODD MALONE | Lost in translation: how Covid-19 language can be misunderstood

To communicate the real value of vaccines we must make information easily available and understandable

subscribe

Most read

  1. Applied for the R350 grant? Here’s how you can check your application status ... South Africa
  2. Beyond three months: teacher assistants finally get clarity on their future News
  3. FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute News
  4. Chorus of complaint over composer Lebo M’s Joburg property News
  5. WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream South Africa

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...