'I placed Zuma on medical parole': prisons boss Arthur Fraser

Earlier in the hour-long interview, Fraser explained the process that was followed which ultimately saw the former president released.

He said that Zuma was brought into the Estcourt correctional facility and underwent various assessments, including a health assessment, by medical and administrative staff. This was the same process followed for every inmate, and was not unique to Zuma.

“When you do the assessments, you then know what type of care must be given. When we deal with care we deal with even dietary requirements. Every offender ... will have to be able to give a history of themselves, health and otherwise. Then we assess how we categorise them and how we are able to place them. This was the process applied [to Zuma],” said Fraser.

It was during this process that Zuma “declared his comorbidities”, the prisons boss said.

“But additional to that, because he was still under the care of the SA military health service, they also provided us [with] an assessment on his first day of admission. So that is when we realised that we’ve got a person in our custody who actually is frail.

“We then received further reports, medical reports, that indicated that he required specialised treatment and it was only around the third report that we received, where his medical team - the medical team, in conjunction with our team - indicated that he can no longer be kept in our facility because the type of med care required we are not able to provide,” he said.

It was at this point that Zuma was taken to hospital.

“When we are directed by health professionals, we are obligated. It has to be done. You’ll recall that he had gone to hospital because we were advised that the type of care he needed and the type of clinical procedures that needed to be done couldn’t be done in our facility. We then had to move him to a medical healthcare institution, and it’s there that we got further reports. We then got informed that there’s a range of procedures that need to happen, and all of that,” said Fraser.