South Africa

Iconic Mmabatho Palms hotel ablaze

08 September 2021 - 09:07
The Mmabatho Palms Hotel Casino and Convention Resort caught fire early on Wednesday.
Image: Mmabatho Palms Hotel Casino and Convention Resort via Facebook

A fire broke out at the Mmabatho Palms hotel in Mahikeng, North West, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

North West police spokesperson, Brig Sabata Mokgwabone, told TimesLIVE that firefighters were still fighting the blaze.

He said the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and said it would form part of police investigations.

“Our members are at the scene and once firefighters are done, we will take over the scene,” he said.

The newly appointed deputy minister of agriculture, rural development and land reform, Zoleka Capa, was among guests at the hotel.

Speaking on SABC news on Wednesday morning, Capa said the fire broke out at about 1am. She said she was woken up by the smell of burning and started screaming “fire, fire” to wake up other guests. 

The hotel complex is one of the oldest casino resorts in SA.

Peermont Hotels Casinos and Resorts has confirmed the fire at its Mahikeng property, saying: “The police and fire departments are on scene and are investigating the incident. A further statement will be issued when more information is available.”

This is a developing story

