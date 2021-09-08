South Africa

Intelligence reports into July unrest will not be publicly disclosed yet, says security agency

08 September 2021 - 09:57 By TimesLIVE
A member of a hazardous waste clean-up crew at a warehouse targeted during looting in Durban in July. File photo.
A member of a hazardous waste clean-up crew at a warehouse targeted during looting in Durban in July. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

The State Security Agency (SSA) says SA must await the parliament review process and outcome of the president’s expert panel to learn its input into the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.

In a statement, the SSA said a Promotion of Access to Information Act request had been lodged by the DA, requesting the agency to make public its intelligence reports on the riots and looting that engulfed the two provinces.

“The agency has denied the request because due processes by both the Office of the President and parliament are under way to investigate the circumstances leading to the unrest and to assess the response of government to the unrest,” said the SSA.

SSA acting director-general Ambassador Gab Msimang said the request by the DA was tantamount to jumping the gun.

“We have made submissions to the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence regarding all of this and the DA is represented in the committee,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Parliament orders inquiry into how rebellion caught SA's security services napping

ISS security and policing consultant Dr Johan Burger said the failings in the SAPS Crime Intelligence unit were the result of actions taken by former ...
Politics
4 weeks ago

If we do not take a proper look at the winter riots we will be condemned to repeat them

The events of the past month - the looting, burning and the abject failure of law and order, especially the complete absence of anything resembling a ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Ramaphosa not 'micromanaging' the intelligence service, says retired domestic spy boss

'All the president wants to see happening is for people to do their jobs and do it properly. So the assertion that he wants to micromanage the ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Applied for the R350 grant? Here’s how you can check your application status ... South Africa
  2. Beyond three months: teacher assistants finally get clarity on their future News
  3. Chorus of complaint over composer Lebo M’s Joburg property News
  4. FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute News
  5. WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream South Africa

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...