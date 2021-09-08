Investigation launched after fire at Christiana Hospital in North West

The North West health department says investigations are under way to determine the cause of fire that broke out at Christiana Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Health MEC Madoda Sambatha visited the hospital on Wednesday to assess the damage.

“We will do our own investigations and hopefully by Friday we could have a preliminary report,” said department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane.

He said there was construction on site dealing with plumbing and wiring, but that “we can't conclude that that is the cause. We need a proper investigation to establish what really happened.”

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the fire broke out at the hospital between 8am and 9am Wednesday.

“There are no reports of any injuries and we were told that part of the hospital was under renovations and that was the part that was affected. The other part [of the hospital] that was not undergoing renovations had patients, but they were safely evacuated to other hospitals,” he said.