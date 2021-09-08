South Africa

Ipid probes 'suicide of unruly man' found hanged by belt in police cell

08 September 2021 - 12:20
Ipid is probing the death of a Durban man who was temporarily detained for allegedly being unruly and refusing to wear a face mask. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing the death of a Durban man, found hanged in a police cell after being temporarily detained for allegedly being unruly and refusing to wear a face mask.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the incident occurred at the community service centre of the Inanda police station on Tuesday evening.

Langa said the 25-year-old man walked in and declared that he wanted to kill his relatives because they had assaulted him.

“The man could not be interviewed to get his details and the full story as he was uncontrollable.”

Langa said he allegedly refused to wear a mask, behaved strangely and was unruly.

Police uncover Joburg chop shop for high-performance vehicles

Police also seized goods worth millions that are suspected to have been stolen from hijacked trucks.
News
1 hour ago

“It is alleged that members managed to hold him and put him in the temporary cell to process him for refusing to wear a mask and causing a disturbance in the community service centre.”

Langa said when police officers went to check on him about 15 minutes later, he was found hanging by his belt.

“He was alone in the cell. He was certified dead by paramedics.”

Langa said Ipid investigators attended the scene.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said an inquest docket was opened.

“It is alleged that on September 7 a 25-year-old man hanged himself inside the police cells. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” said Gwala.

TimesLIVE

