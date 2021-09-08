Medical and dental deans call for compulsory vaccination of health science students

The SA Committee of Medical Deans (Sacomd) and the SA Committee of Dental Deans (Sacodd) have called for the compulsory vaccination of all health science students and the general healthcare workforce against Covid-19.

The committees, which represent higher education institutions that educate SA’s health workforce, said the move would “advance the efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus among our communities and limit the impact it may have of significant disease”.

“The further critical protection vaccination will afford is for dental healthcare workers and students exposed to high-level aerosol-generating procedures.