‘Mommy, is my brother dead?’ — Freak accident as dad’s SUV hits toddler

Behind a brave little boy in a nappy fighting for his life in hospital after being accidentally hit by his father’s SUV is a distraught family praying for his recovery.

Daniel Kerswell, who is almost two years old, from Ermelo in Mpumalanga, is being treated for broken collar and hip bones in a state hospital in Pretoria.

He was injured in a freak accident after being struck by his father’s SUV while reversing out of the garage at home on Sunday.

Moments before the accident, his mother Danelle was preparing breakfast for Daniel and his brother Aydin.

“The father of one of my husband’s friends died on Saturday so he wanted to go and pay his condolences to him. He greeted the boys and told them he will be back shortly.

“We are always very careful when we pull the cars out of the garage to make sure the kids are fine and safe. My eldest son [Aydin] ran outside to go say goodbye to his father, like he always does, and Daniel must have followed him because in a split second I noticed he was gone.

“I immediately felt something was wrong and ran out. I saw him lying in the driveway. My husband said he felt he bumped something and immediately stopped. He didn’t drive over him. When he got out he saw him lying on the ground,” said Kerswell.

A plastic bucket and spade lay next to the toddler’s body.

“He was unconscious and didn’t breathe. I picked him up and put him in the car and we rushed him to Mediclinic [Ermelo],” she said.