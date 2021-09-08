South Africa

Police uncover Joburg chop shop for high-performance vehicles

08 September 2021 - 10:56 By TimesLIVE
Police have netted a syndicate dealing in parts from hijacked vehicles.
Police have netted a syndicate dealing in parts from hijacked vehicles.
Image: SAPS

Police have pounced on a warehouse in Johannesburg, recovering dismantled high-performance cars believed to have been hijacked.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the 28-year-old owner of the warehouse will be charged with possession of parts from suspected hijacked vehicles and possession of stolen property.

A second suspect, aged 23, was arrested after he came to the crime scene and offered the police a bribe, he said.

The takedown happened on Tuesday.

Inside the Booysens warehouse, Masondo said police found “several parts of vehicles, including 10 engines that have been linked to high-performance vehicles reportedly hijacked around Gauteng”.

Police also seized goods worth millions that are suspected to have been stolen from hijacked trucks. 

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said: “This discovery and subsequent arrests will definitely break the back of a syndicate dealing with parts from hijacked vehicles.

“I have instructed the investigating team to ensure they trace and arrest the perpetrators responsible for high-performance vehicle hijackings and truck hijackings. We have their loot and we must bring them to book,” said Mawela.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Four suspects killed, 23 arrested in foiled Gauteng truck heist

Police foiled a truck heist in Midrand, Gauteng, recovered firearms, cars and netted several suspects on Friday.
News
2 months ago

People power puts would-be hijackers in hospital after armed robbery

A crime spree by two gun-toting alleged gangsters ended when motorists resisted being hijacked on Friday in Muizenberg, Cape Town, leaving the ...
News
2 months ago

‘I just floored it’: ballsy mom outwits hijackers in high-speed chase

Dramatic CCTV footage shows attempted hijack and how mother of two escapes thanks to some very quick thinking
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Applied for the R350 grant? Here’s how you can check your application status ... South Africa
  2. Beyond three months: teacher assistants finally get clarity on their future News
  3. Chorus of complaint over composer Lebo M’s Joburg property News
  4. FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute News
  5. WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream South Africa

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...