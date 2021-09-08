POLL | Should SA adopt a total booze ban during Covid-19 waves?

The total ban on alcohol sales during previous Covid-19 lockdowns saw a decrease in the number of trauma cases in the country.

This is according to a new study published by the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Stellenbosch University.

The study shows full alcohol bans during levels 4 and 5 were effective at reducing trauma cases, while partial bans were less so.

The study looked at trauma cases during SA’s bans on alcohol sales, finding the full bans during high lockdown levels reduced trauma cases and assaults.

The research used data from all trauma-related patients presented to the emergency centre at Mitchells Plain Hospital from March 1 to September 29 2020, and corresponding periods during 2019 were exported from an existing database.