South Africa

Prisoner killed after 'trying to stab prosecutor' inside East London court

08 September 2021 - 09:08 By TimesLIVE
A prisoner was shot dead after allegedly trying to stab the prosecutor in his case before court.
A prisoner was shot dead after allegedly trying to stab the prosecutor in his case before court.
Image: 123rf/Phakorn Kasikij

A 25-year-old man was shot dead in the East London magistrate's court after jumping out of the dock with a weapon.

The convicted rapist and robber appeared on Tuesday on a charge of attempting to escape from prison, where he was serving a life sentence, reports DispatchLIVE.

He allegedly tried to attack the prosecutor with a home-made blade. Warders ran in from the corridor and shot the knifeman, said the publication. 

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said in a statement: “It is alleged that at about 10.45am, the deceased man was supposed to appear before court for the 2018 case where he allegedly tried to escape from the prison.”

“According to the reports, the deceased was appearing in court and being cross-examined, when he allegedly jumped out of the witness box with a knife in his hand. It is alleged that a firearm shot was heard during the incident.

“It is not clear how the alleged knife found its way into the court. However, the prisoner was later certified dead by paramedics.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of the investigation. An inquest docket has been opened.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘It’s not the first time’: friend of Alex school stabbing victim

A 16-year-old boy whose best friend was fatally stabbed by a classmate at Pholosho Junior Secondary School in Alexandra this week has alleged he ...
News
6 days ago

Prisoner dies in KZN prison trying to 'take advantage' of fire

An inmate has died at the Umzinto prison in KwaZulu-Natal after he fell while trying to escape on Monday.
News
1 month ago

Student stabbed to death at Eastern Cape university residence

A third-year human resource management student was fatally stabbed during an altercation with a fellow student at a Walter Sisulu University ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Applied for the R350 grant? Here’s how you can check your application status ... South Africa
  2. Beyond three months: teacher assistants finally get clarity on their future News
  3. FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute News
  4. Chorus of complaint over composer Lebo M’s Joburg property News
  5. WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream South Africa

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...