Sunday Times and The Tshedo Impact donate 1,000 books to Gauteng schools

Four schools in Gauteng celebrated World Literacy Day with pupils reading after the Sunday Times donated 1,000 books to them on Wednesday.

The donation was a partnership between the Sunday Times and The Tshedo Impact, a foundation established by entrepreneurs Dolly and Tshepo Mahloele.

The Tshedo Impact joined Unesco and other like-minded organisations around the globe in celebrating World Literacy Day.

The books donated by the Sunday Times were delivered by The Tshedo Impact to schools in Centurion, Randfontein and Mabopane. The foundation’s trustees visited one of the schools, Valhalla Primary School in Centurion, to deliver books and spend some time reading to the children. This week is also National Reading Week.

The Tshedo Impact is a non-profit organisation launched five years ago to make a difference in the fields of education and entrepreneurship. It has been involved in several educational initiatives. At the heart of the foundation is the belief that every person can make a success of their lives.