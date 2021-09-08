South Africa

Two killed by lightning and houses collapse in KZN storms

08 September 2021 - 14:11
The damage caused to a home in La Mercy, north of Durban, after a burst stormwater pipe amid heavy rain.
The damage caused to a home in La Mercy, north of Durban, after a burst stormwater pipe amid heavy rain.
Image: Supplied via Marshall Security

Two people, including a 10-year-old boy, lost their lives in storms that plundered parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The co-operative governance and traditional affairs department in the province said the boy, a Grade 4 pupil, was struck by lightning in Ofafa near Ixopo on Monday.

“The reports received by the department indicate that the learner was part of a group that was on their way to school at Lufafa Primary School when the incident occurred.

“In the second incident, which occurred in the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma local municipality, in the Gobhogobho area, a 45-year-old male was killed during a lightning strike at his home.”

MEC Sipho Hlomuka said mop-up operations have begun in storm-hit areas.

“Yesterday, disaster management teams responded to incidents in Durban, La Mercy, where parts of a road collapsed and resulted in a section of a house being washed away. In KwaDukuza, a house collapsed as a result of the heavy rains.

Hlomuka urged municipalities to ensure that stormwater drainage systems are regularly maintained to limit the risk of water building up.

He also appealed to residents to dispose of litter responsibly.

“From the assessment done by the department, the failure to dispose of litter properly by residents contributes to the blocking of stormwater drainage systems,” said Hlomuka.

TimesLIVE

RELATED ARTICLES:

WATCH | Burst stormwater pipe causes partial collapse of KZN home

Part of a home in La Mercy, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, collapsed on Tuesday morning after a storm water pipe burst.
News
1 day ago

Multiple accidents as Durban is pounded by heavy rain

Torrential rain has resulted in several motor vehicle crashes in and around Durban.
News
1 day ago

Spring bride amazed by snow as she walks down the aisle in KZN

Chatsworth bride Simone Aricksamy's dream of a white wedding came true last week - literally - when snow fell at the venue for her nuptials in the ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Applied for the R350 grant? Here’s how you can check your application status ... South Africa
  2. Beyond three months: teacher assistants finally get clarity on their future News
  3. Chorus of complaint over composer Lebo M’s Joburg property News
  4. FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute News
  5. WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream South Africa

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...