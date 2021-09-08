South Africa

Two newborn babies abandoned at shopping centres, one survives

08 September 2021 - 08:59 By TimesLIVE
Newborn babies were abandoned at two shopping centres. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/vitalinka

Two provinces, two sad instances of baby abandonment at shopping centres.

In the Eastern Cape, Mlungisi detectives are urging members of the community to come forward with any information that can assist with the investigation and tracing of the biological mother of a foetus found in the Nonesi Mall in Komani. 

A cleaner raised the alarm after he emptied a bin and found the body of a female foetus covered with a black plastic bag, said Capt Lariane Jonker.

In Mpumalanga, a newborn baby boy survived after he was s found wrapped in a blanket by cleaners in a restroom at Ilanga Mall.

Brig Selvy Mohlala said the baby was taken to a place of safety and police are investigating a case of child abandonment while trying to find his mother.

Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela urged mothers and women to seek assistance through the relevant structures if they are facing challenges before and after pregnancy.

TimesLIVE

