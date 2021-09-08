WATCH LIVE | Deputy president David Mabuza launches Covid-19 vaccination social mobilisation campaign
08 September 2021 - 10:09
Deputy president David Mabuza accompanied by health minister Joe Phaahla and sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa will on Wednesday launch the Covid-19 vaccination social mobilisation campaign at the FNB Stadium south of Johannesburg.
To date SA has administered 13,892,301 vaccines.
On Tuesday the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported the country has recorded 2,829,435 Covid-19 cases and 83,899 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
KwaZulu-Natal is still the worst-hit with 1,348 confirmed new infections. The Eastern Cape recorded 1,287, the Western Cape 948, Free State 581 and Gauteng 457.