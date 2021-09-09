'Bundle' of insurance policies fuelled policeman's suspicion that Thembisa cop may be killing for cash

TimesLIVE has since learnt that Ndlovu had taken out about 16 policies with different companies.

Mabunda knew Ndlovu only as a police officer working in the same cluster as him. She was based at the Thembisa south police station.

Ndlovu had brought the policy documents to Pale as he had been assigned as the investigating officer probing the death of her lover, Yingwani Maurice Mabasa. Mabasa had been found stabbed more than 80 times and his body dumped metres from the Olifantsfontein police station.

His wallet was not taken, leading the police to dispel suspicion that Mabasa could have been killed in a robbery.

Mabunda said he immediately called Clientele, through which Ndlovu stood to be paid after Mabasa’s death. He submitted her ID number.

“We punched in her ID number and found that there were previous policies wherein she had claimed for her sister, Audrey. Those policies were paid out even though there was suspicion about them. There was an inquest docket that was sitting at the Ivory Park police station [over Audrey’s death],” said Mabunda.

Audrey Ndlovu had been killed in June 2013. She had allegedly been given tea laced with a harmful substance and then strangled to death. Ndlovu is alleged to have carried out the murder herself.

Mabunda did further digging into Ndlovu’s policies and it was then he found that yet another relative of Ndlovu, Witness Homu, had died in April 2012.

He had left work and headed home but he never arrived. His body was found dumped between Olifantsfontein and Garsfontein. He had suffered severe head injuries. His cellphone was found in his possession — also dispelling the notion that he was killed in a robbery.

Ndlovu had again cashed in on funeral policies opened under Homu's name. She, however, never assisted with his funeral.

Mabunda said he went back and checked on the investigation around Homu’s death.

“Nothing was happening with the case,” said Mabunda.

Armed with this information, he went to the Ivory Park police station, which was probing Audrey’s death. He changed the inquest docket into one of murder.

“At that stage, I had information but not enough to arrest her,” said Mabunda.