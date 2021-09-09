COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US coronavirus cases top 40 million as infections rise in children
September 09 2021 - 07:50
If I have Covid-19 when getting my second jab, will it affect the vaccine efficacy?
While no conclusive studies have been done on how effective the vaccine is if a person takes one while suffering from Covid-19, Dr Marlin McKay says it may lead to a worsening of symptoms and/or lower count of antibodies being developed. Still, he urges people not showing symptoms to get vaccinated.
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, a division of the national health laboratory service, the SA government has chosen to wait an interval of 42 days between the first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
It typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build immunity against Covid-19.
September 09 2021 - 06:45
US FDA declines emergency use approval for Humanigen's Covid-19 drug
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined Humanigen Inc's request for emergency use authorization of its lenzilumab drug to treat newly hospitalized Covid-19 patients, the company said on Thursday.
"In its letter, FDA stated that it was unable to conclude that the known and potential benefits of lenzilumab outweigh the known and potential risks of its use as a treatment for Covid-19," the company said in a statement.
September 09 2021 - 06:30
Sydney pubs set for mid-Oct reopening cheer under roadmap to Covid lockdown exit
Sydney's cafes, restaurants and pubs are set to reopen in the second half of October after months of strict Covid-19 lockdown, according to an exit roadmap published by New South Wales state officials on Thursday.
They said bars and eateries, as well as gyms, across the city of five million people will be able to reopen at reduced capacity within days of the state reaching a 70% double-vaccination target, now expected around mid-October.
Stay-at-home orders for the fully vaccinated will be lifted on the Monday after the target is achieved, the officials said.
The plans come as daily infections linger near record levels in New South Wales (NSW) amid a spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant, with the state registering 1,405 new local cases on Thursday, down from 1,480 a day earlier. Five new deaths were recorded.
"Living with Covid means you have a cautious and staged reopening once you get to those high rates of vaccination in your adult population," NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said during a media briefing in Sydney, the state capital.
Australia's Covid numbers are far lower than in many other countries, with just over 68,000 cases and 1,066 deaths. Increased vaccination levels have kept the death rate at 0.41% in the Delta outbreak, data shows, below previous outbreaks.
September 09 2021 - 06:00
US coronavirus cases top 40 million as infections rise in children
