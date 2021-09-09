COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US coronavirus cases top 40 million as infections rise in children

September 09 2021 - 07:50

If I have Covid-19 when getting my second jab, will it affect the vaccine efficacy?

While no conclusive studies have been done on how effective the vaccine is if a person takes one while suffering from Covid-19, Dr Marlin McKay says it may lead to a worsening of symptoms and/or lower count of antibodies being developed. Still, he urges people not showing symptoms to get vaccinated.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, a division of the national health laboratory service, the SA government has chosen to wait an interval of 42 days between the first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

It typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build immunity against Covid-19.