Gogo's agonising wait for justice after discovering 'rape of grandchild'

“I went to the neighbours in shock and told them about what I saw, and a lady helped me get to the Soshanguve clinic. When we got there they referred us to the police and George Mukhari hospital, where the child was examined and I was told she had been raped.

“The child was then admitted for a month-and-a-half. The police seemed to be involved until she was discharged but I have not heard from the investigating officer since then,” she said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo confirmed that a case of rape was opened at Soshanguve police station. He said the investigation was under way but no arrests had been made.

“We have the medical report from the hospital. DNA samples were taken to the laboratory and we are waiting for the results. The docket was assigned to an experienced investigating officer from the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit as it is regarded as a very sensitive case involving a minor. The investigating officer has done all that is required and expected from him so far.

“I can confirm that two males that are close to the child have been interviewed and that forms part of the investigation,” said Masondo.

The grandmother says she lived in her late daughter’s house with the two men and the girl's older sibling.

“I immediately moved the two children from the house and into my other child’s home for their safety ... I was doing what’s best for the child,” she said.

She told TimesLIVE that her grandchildren do not usually play in the streets or alone, nor does she suspect that a stranger got into the house to commit the rape.

She said she later called the station commander to follow up on the case when the investigating officer did not update her, and he allegedly scolded her.

Dr Shaheda Omar, clinical director at the Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children, speaking generally about child abuse cases, said: “Ideally the cops should respond immediately when an allegation has been made. Regardless if there is evidence, they should help the family to ascertain what happened and give them further support.

“In 80% to 90% of cases there’s no conclusion on physical evidence. This doesn’t mean a crime was not committed. The alleged victim should get psychosocial support and statements should be taken from all the people in their environment,” she said.

The Gauteng health department told TimesLIVE it could not divulge any information on the case as it had been handed over to the police.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said medical information about the grandchild was confidential.

